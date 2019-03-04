Minorities standing with armed forces: Ijaz Alam

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that Pakistan is our motherland and will lay every possible sacrifice to defend national frontiers whenever required.

Talking with various representatives of minorities at his camp office here on Sunday, Ijaz Alam Augustine said that the minority communities, living in every nook and corner of the country stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan army against enemy aggression and will not shy away from their responsibility to defend the motherland.

Speaking on the occasion, the representatives of minorities showed fully solidarity with Pakistan Army and pledged that if a war is imposed on Pakistan, the minority communities here will be in the forefront to defend their country Pakistan and will shed their blood to foil the deplorable aims of enemies.

The Provincial Minister for HR&MA said that in the rule of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the minority communities in Pakistan are not being ill-treated or tormented the way they are being victimized, tortured, humiliated and murdered as in India.

War is the worst crime a country can commit against the other and it should be avoided by all means, he added.

