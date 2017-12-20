Minorities play glorious role in country’s development: Governor

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Engr.Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that minorities are an important segment of our nation who contributed glorious role and services towards development and prosperity in every field of life; the education and health sectors in particular in the country. Our beloved motherland, Pakistan, he added, stands amongst few countries of the world, which are blessed by nature with tremendous advantages of economic development; the geographical, climatic and hard working people at the top.

He was addressing a well attended prestigious ceremony of Christmas get together held at Edwards College, Peshawar wherein beside others, Prof: Dr. Nayer Fardows, Principal Edwardes College Peshawar, Bishop Humphrey Sarfaraz Peters, Representatives of Sikh and Hindu community and a large number of Christians community included women and children were present. The Governor observed that all these natural gifts have been and are contributing significantly towards making our efforts fruitful for ensuring well being of our people and better future for the coming generations. The non Muslim communities of our society, he added, are highly important partners in our struggle for ensuring prosperous future of the country as well.

Bishop Mr. Humphrey Sarfaraz Peters while addressing the ceremony prayed for unity, fraternity, strength and well being of the nation. The non-Muslim communities of Pakistan he added are enjoying complete freedom and enjoying their life as equal partner of the entire nation. The Governor also condemned attack on Church in Quetta and one minute silence was observed for the victims during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Prof. Dr. Zahoor Swati paid a farewell call on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra here at Governor’s House. The Governor appreciated long meritorious services of the outgoing VC rendered in the promotion of higher education.