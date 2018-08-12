Minorities love for Pakistan beyond any doubt: Imran

Islamabad

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Saturday said August 11 was a day to renew pledge for welfare and well being of minorities living in Pakistan. In a message on the National Minority Day, he said the love of minorities for Pakistan was exemplary and beyond any doubt. Tehreek in Insaf was determined to take steps for the welfare of minorities, he said adding, ‘We will keep our promise of complete religious freedom and equal opportunities for minorities to ensure their progress and development.’

He said from creation of Pakistan till today, the minorities of Pakistan played an exemplary role in the national life. Imran said Quaid e Azam laid down policy of Pakistan regarding minorities. Agencies Adds: ‘You are free; you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place or worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed that has nothing to do with the business of the State.’ This is an excerpt from the landmark speech of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Agust 11th, 1947 in the first constitutional assembly.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the first one who in his historic speech on August 11th, 1947 recognized the rights of non-Muslims as an equivalent and identical as it would be given to any other Muslim citizen in Pakistan. In his landmark speech, Quaid gave a vision on which foundation of Pakistan should have laid. To appreciate and highlight the services and sacrifices of Pakistan’s minorities in the creation and subsequently their contribution in nation building and prosperity of Pakistan, the national minority day is being celebrated today across the country on Saturday August 11, 2018.

Despite the high proclamations, the big promises and the legislative attempts made to secure the right of minorities and their well being, still the strata is being suffered from discrimination, prejudices and bigotry. To highlight the issues of minorities in Pakistan, Centre for social Justice has organized an event. Acknowledging the fundamental rights enunciated in the Constitution of Pakistan and affirmative measures introduced by the Federal and Provincial governments to protect rights of religious minorities, the participants of the representative convention of minorities held in Lahore, unanimously reiterate that the message in the Quaid-e-Azam’s speech need to be adopted as guiding document for formulation of laws and policies in the country.—Agencies

