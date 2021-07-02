Minorities have complete religious freedom in Pakistan: Kishori

Sindh Minister for food and Minority Affairs, Hari Ram Kishori Lal has said, the minority community in Pakistan has complete freedom to perform their religious rites.

The Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs expressed such view while talking to a delegation led by President Human Rights Youth Minority Organization Sindh, Michael Bashir Khokhar who called on him at his office on Friday.

The delegation included Babar Joseph, Amit Kumar Bagri, Vaisaki Mal and others.Michael Bashir Khokhar also presented a shield to Provincial Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal on behalf of his organization.

The delegation requested for construction of four walls of Massan of Bagri community located at Taluka Qazi Ahmed, District Shaheed Benazirabad.

On which, Minister Food & Minority Affairs assured the delegation to start the construction work of Massan during the current financial year.