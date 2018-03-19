Minorities enjoying equal rights: Sandhu

City Reporter

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu on Sunday said the people of different faiths were enjoying equal rights in Pakistan.

He expressed these views in a special ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal regarding the celebration of Holi organized by Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Department (HR&MA) department.

The minister said that Holi creates the passions of brotherhood and goodwill among the people and this festival of the Hindu community is also a symbol of happiness and passions.

He said that on 11th August 1947 the founder of Nation Quaid e Azam had said: “You are free to go to your worship places” and in the tenure of PML-N all the religious minorities were enjoying equal rights under the Constitution of Pakistan.

MPA Kanji Ram, MPA Shakeel Awen, Doctor Majeed Abel, Secretary HR&MA Asim Iqbal, Fozia Ayub, members of district council, representatives of HR&MA and a huge gathering of Hindu community were present on the occasion.

All the participants thanked the Punjab government and admired HR&MA department for organizing such programme.

The Minister HR&MA said that Pakistan has become the first country in the world to introduce legislation for the registration of Sikh marriages.

He said, hopefully the Punjab Government would soon announce holiday on Easter and other festivals of Hindus.