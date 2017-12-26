Minorities enjoying 5 pc jobs quota: minister

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Kh Imran Nazir has said minorities had played a vital role in creation of Pakistan.

He said that white colour in flag of Pakistan represented minorities and their rights. The Punjab government has fixed five per cent quota in government jobs for minorities. The government has also established Christmas bazaars for Christian community across the province, he added.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam always stressed on providing equal rights to all communities living in Pakistan without any discrimination of religion, colour and creed.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized for Christian employees of the health department and Quaid Day here at Directorate General Health Service Punjab.

MPA Shehzad Munshi,Deputy commissioner Lahore, Lord Mayor, CEO Health and employees of Health department were also present on this occasion.

The minister also distributed cash among Christian employees. Dc Lahore, Lord Mayor and Minister also participated in cake-cutting ceremony.