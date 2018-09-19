Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan: Zubaida

Embassy of Holy See celebrates National Day in honour of Cardinal Joseph Coutts

Naveed Ahmad Khan

The Embassy of Holy See has celebrated National Day in honour of His Eminence Cardinal Joseph Coutts at a local hotel.

Joseph Coutts is among 14 cardinals appointed by Pope Francis recently. The reception hosted by Charge d’ Affaires of Embassy of Holy See Joseph Maramreddy. Senior diplomats, bishops, leaders of both the Catholic Church and the Church of Pakistan and representatives of different religions attended the event to congratulate Cardinal Joseph Coutts. The Chief Guest was Ms Zubaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Defence Production who cut the cake along with the host after national anthem of both countries.

Speaking on the occasion Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal has said Pakistan greatly values its relations with the Holy See. Pakistan fully supports the vision of the Pope on the necessity of the interfaith dialogue including those dialogues between Islam and Christianity to pave trust between the two religions.

The Federal Minister further said The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees fundamental rights of all citizens irrespective of religion, cast color and race. Minorities too enjoy equal rights in Pakistan. Special seats are reserved for minorities in the parliament of Pakistan.

The impact of terrorism is taking heavy toll in Pakistan. Like any other country of the world, there is a small fringe of extremist elements that seek to incite violence, which is not part of any religion but unfortunately this is reality.

Minister Zubaida Jalal congratulated the Holy See embassy for holding such an impressive event. She also congratulated Cardinal Joseph Coutts on assuming charge of his new office.

Earlier, Cardinal Joseph Coutts in his remarks thanked the audience for attending the function and assured that he would his best to achieve interfaith harmony.

He said that his becoming a Cardinal was an honour for Pakistan also. He would continue to serve people of Pakistan. He wished Pakistan peace and prosperity.

Speaking on the occasion Joseph Maramreddy, Charge d Affaires of Embassy of Holy See said Holy See is the oldest existing diplomatic organization in the world. The Holy See and the pope exercise this role on behalf of humanity, not just for the promotion of the Catholic Church.

He said that recently the Chief of Army Staff, General QamarJaved Bajwa, hosting a banquet dinner in honour of Christian clergy, regarded – appointment of Cardinal Coutts as a great national honour and a milestone towards fostering national harmony and accord-. Many Pakistanis shared similar feelings with me, for which I am grateful to

them

