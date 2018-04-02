Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan: Sandhu

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Khalil Tahir Sandhu has felicitated Christians on Easter, saying the day has great importance for the community. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that all religious minorities are enjoying equal rights under the Constitution of Pakistan.

The minister said that today there is great need to follow the teachings of Hazrat Essa (AS) to promote love, peace and sacrifice. He said that enemies of Pakistan were hatching conspiracies but the nation would maintain unity to foil their designs.