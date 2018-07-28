Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan: Mahesh

ISLAMABAD : Newly elected Hindu parliamentarian Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani has said that minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan and there is profound harmony among all religions in the country.

In an interview with state-run Radio Pakistan, the first-time elected MNA from Tharparkar, vowed to work for betterment and welfare of people of his constituency.

PPPP leader Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani is the first-ever member of Hindu community to have won a general seat of the national assembly securing 106,630 votes from NA-222 Tharparker.

