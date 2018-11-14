Minor student dies under mysterious circumstances

Staff Reporter

A student of grade three died on Wednesday at his school in Shah Faisal area of the city under mysterious circumstances.

M. Zunain, a student of grade three at a private school, fell to the ground while standing in queue at the school canteen, the administration of the school in question said. He was rushed to a hospital, where he could not be revived, the school administration said.

According to the administration, the child’s death was caused by a heart attack. Some reports also suggested he suffered from epilepsy.

The child’s parents, however, said he did not suffer from any medical condition.

