Minor student dies under mysterious circumstances

Staff Reporter
A student of grade three died on Wednesday at his school in Shah Faisal area of the city under mysterious circumstances.
M. Zunain, a student of grade three at a private school, fell to the ground while standing in queue at the school canteen, the administration of the school in question said. He was rushed to a hospital, where he could not be revived, the school administration said.
According to the administration, the child’s death was caused by a heart attack. Some reports also suggested he suffered from epilepsy.
The child’s parents, however, said he did not suffer from any medical condition.