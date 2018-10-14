Minor injured as Indian troops open fire: ISPR

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Indian troops on Sunday opened fire on civilian population in the Chirikot Sector from posts on the Line of Control and seriously injured an 8-year-old boy, Khayam.

According to the military’s media wing, the injured minor was evacuated to a hospital. Pakistani troops effectively responded to the Indian post that opened fire.

On October 11, a civilian Muhammad Hanif was seriously injured while farming Sialkot sector’s village Sukhial after the Indian Border Security Force resorted to unprovoked fire, the ISPR stated.

Unprovoked firing by Indian forces has become a routine along the LoC and Working Boundary. The incidents have claimed lives of hundreds of Pakistani soldiers and civilians. Despite repeated calls for restraint from Pakistan, Indian troops continue to violate the ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

