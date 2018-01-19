Minor girl raped by paternal uncle

Staff Reporter

A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by her paternal uncle in Ramzan Gabol Goth near Sachal area of Karachi on Thursday.

The incident was reported by the victim’s mother Ruskhsana, upon whose complaint a case was filed against the girl’s uncle at Sachal police station.

The child’s mother, however, accused the police of not arresting the nominated suspect and urged the authorities to take notice of the matter. On the other hand, police said they were investigating the case.

There has been a marked upsurge in the reporting of child molestation cases across Pakistan since the brutal rape and murder of minor girl Zainab in Kasur on January 4.