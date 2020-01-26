Minor girl drowns in nullah

Staff Reporter

A three-and-a-half-year-old girl drowned in a nullah near Valika Roundabout in Site Area locality of the city as rescue efforts are underway to search her. According to the latest updates, the incident occurred in the afternoon and so far the concerned authorities have not reached the spot to begin rescue work. The father of the girl, Azmat Khan said that Noor Fatima was playing with her sibling when she drowned in a nearby nullah at around 3:00 pm. “The swimmers from rescue authorities began the operation to find out the girl but all efforts have currently proved futile,” the police said adding that they had conveyed the incident to all concerned authorities. In another incident of drowning in the city in September 2019, at least three children drowned in stagnant rainwater in Qasim Goth..