Minor dies in road mishap

Hyderabad

A child was killed in a road accident here Saturday in Noorani Basti area in the limits of Pinyari police station.

According to the police, a pick up van loaded with bags of edible items struck 10 years old Hassan Asif who died before being taken to the hospital.

The police said the vehicle had been impounded and its driver detains while an FIR will be lodged on complaint of the aggrieved family.

Separately, 14 years old Bilal Shaikh drowned to death while swimming in Phuleli canal in the limits of Pinyari police station. The local divers began searching of the body which could not be found till the filing of this report.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp