Minor boy spotted driving car on Lahore’s busy Canal Road in viral video

LAHORE – A minor boy was spotted driving a car on one of the busiest roads of Lahore in viral video, days after an underage driver was held in Multan.

The video, which was filmed by another commuter, shows the boy is having a joyride in the vehicle along with an adult person sitting beside him in passenger seat

The adult person, who was apparently supporting the innocent in violation of law, seemingly had no fear that such acts could lead to an untoward situation.

As the video went viral on social media, police took action and impounded the car besides seizing driving license of car’s owner.

Pakistani law allows a person aged minimum 18 years to drive a vehicle.