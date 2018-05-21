Minor boy seriously injured in troops’ firing

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a 9-year-old boy was injured seriously after paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force opened fire on a group of protesters at Arampora area of Sopore in Baramulla district, last night.

The CRPF men fired bullets and teargas shells on youth, who took to streets in Arampora against Narendra Modi’s visit to the occupied territory.

One minor boy Rizwan Ahmad Kaboo son of Reyaz Ahmad Kaboo of Arampora Sopore sustained serious head injuries in the firing by CRPF personnel.

He was immediately taken to a hospital in Sopore.

A doctor who operated upon the minor said that the boy was hit by a bullet in his head and as was referred to Soura hospital for specialized treatment.—KMS