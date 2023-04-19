Minor boy killed as rock falls on house

A minor boy was killed and two other persons were critically wounded when a large rock from nearby mountain fell on top of a house after heavy rain in Upper Dir on Tuesday night.

The tragic incident occurred in Barawal area of Upper Dir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where a large rock from the mountain fell over a house due to which the house collapsed, burying three persons under the debris.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene and retri

eved dead body of a minor boy from the rubble while a woman and a man were pulled out in injured condition.