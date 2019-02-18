Ministry to keep private Hajj under check

Islamabad

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has established a Monitoring Section to keep private hajj packages of Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) under check. According to official sources, the section is responsible to monitor breakup of the packages of Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) and keep strict vigil on their packages.

The monitoring section has been assigned to ensure scrutiny of documents, keep proper record, ensure proper research and developments system and even proper implementation of existing rules and standard operating procedures (sops).

Ministry has also taken various other steps to minimize private Hajj packages. Each HGO is bound to sign an agreement with individual Hujjaj regarding the facilities being offered in the package. Every HGO is bound to sign Service Provider Agreement between Government of Pakistan and Company. This Ministry obtains performance guarantee from HGOs to secure the booked Hujjaj.

In addition based feedback performance would be obtained from pilgrims of both Government and Private Hajj Scheme at the time of their return to Pakistan. The Hajj Group Organizers-Management Information System (HGO-MIS) would be updated and strengthened and more modules will be added in it on the basis of experience gained in Hajj 2018. According to official sources, the applications along with a bank draft in the name of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith amounting to Rs 20,000 (non–refundable) should be sent to Section Officer (HGOs), Room No 108, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, near GPO, G-6 Markaz, Islamabad.

Applications received after due date would not be entertained. Application forms could also be downloaded from www.hajjinfo.org. According to criteria, the authorized paid up capital of the interested company should not be less than Rs five million and Rs 7.5 million respectively. The company must not be a bank, insurance, loan or tax defaulter. The company is not presently debarred for carrying out its operation by the government of Pakistan or the Government of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the case may be. The companies applied earlier for enrollment in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony have been asked to apply afresh.—APP

