Ministry releases list of blacklisted organisations

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Federal Ministry of Interior has released a list of all the blacklisted outfits, which includes Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa and it’s subsidary Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation.

The Ministry of Interior released a press release which had the list of all the 72 banned groups, including JuD and FIF.

The release also said that aiding and abetting any of the blacklisted organisations, financially or otherwise would also be considered a crime. Hence, people should avoid giving them charity, and should instead report any suspicious activities on 1717, reads the press release.

The list comes after the government on Monday made a decisive move against proscribed organisations that were still working undercover. The government prohibited fund-raising as well as social, political, welfare and religious activities being carried by proscribed organisations and individuals despite the ban. Islamabad police have so far registered three First Information Reports against those putting up FIF banners in the capital.