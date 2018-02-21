Ministry rejects NAB appeal to put Nawaz, others name on ECL

ISLAMABAD : Interior Ministry on Tuesday rejected to put names of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his children on Exit Control List (ECL).

Responding to National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) letter, the ministry has asked to provide valid evidence against the Sharif family to include their names in the list.

On the other hand, NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal chaired a session in which development in references against Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar was discussed. The participants also shed light on the issue of putting their names on ECL.

Earlier, a press release was issued by the ministry, stating that NAB’s request could not be entertained until court orders for it.

State minister for interior Talal Chaudhry said that no one can be barred from leaving the country without a reason, according to the Constitution of Pakistan. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif has been attending all court hearings. Had there been an issue, the court would have directed for such action, he added.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that ECL should not be used as political instrument. He said the whole world had expressed shock over the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif in Panama Leaks case.

Earlier on February 14, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) asked the Interior Ministry to place the names of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar on the Exit-Control List. Interiors Ministry sent the NAB request to a committee headed by additional secretary interior.NAB Requests To Place Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar Names on ECLNAB wrote a letter to the Interior Ministry in which it recommended that the names of Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif and Captain (r) Safdar to be placed on the ECL as it voiced fears that the suspects could travel outside the country.

This comes in the wake of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz’s appeal to the court to grant them immunity from appearing at hearings since Kulsoom Nawaz was ill and was about to undergo important tests in London. A spokesman from NAB confirmed that the bureau had written the letter to the Interior Ministry regarding placing the names of the suspects on ECL.

Orignally published by INP