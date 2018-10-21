Ministry of Interior to brief Senate body on ECL today

ISLAMABAD : Senate Standing Committee on Interior will be briefed by the Ministry of Interior on the Exist Control List (ECL) policy of the government on Monday (tomorrow).

The meeting will be held under the Chairmanship of Senator Rehman Malik at Parliament House Islamabad.

According to notice issued by Senate Secretariat, the Committee will also be briefed by Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the organizational structure, function and working of the CDA and its attached and subordinate departments.

