Ministry of interior placed former ISI chief Asad Durrani’s name on Exit Control List – ECL

ISLAMABAD: (Pakistan Observer – Exclusive) The ministry of interior on Tuesday placed the name of former director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) retired Lt Gen Asad Durrani on Exit Control List (ECL) on the recommendation of the Military Intelligence Directorate, Rawalpindi, due to his involvement in an ongoing inquiry.

Earlier on Monday, DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted to set up ‘a formal Court of Inquiry headed by a serving Lt Gen’ to investigate Durrani’s association with A.S. Dulat, former chief of RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) – Indian spy agency and to examine the matter in detail along with his motives behind writing a book without getting prior approval from GHQ, which has stimulated heated controversy in both countries Pakistan and India.

Lt Gen Asad Durrani, Retired was called at GHQ today to explain his position on recently launched book ‘Spy Chronicles’. A formal Court of Inquiry headed by a serving Lt Gen has been ordered to probe the matter in detail. Competent authority approached to place his name on ECL. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) May 28, 2018

“A formal court of inquiry headed by a serving lieutenant general has been ordered to probe the matter in detail. The competent authority has been approached to place the name of Lieutenant General Asad Durrani (retd) on Exit Control List (ECL),” ISPR Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had tweeted.

Durrani had earlier been called to the General Headquarters to provide his personal explanation over his association in the book project and the statements that he has made in the book. The book “The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI, and the Illusion of Peace” was launched in India last week. It contains conversations between Durrani and Dulat that were conciliated by an Indian journalist, Aditya Sinha. The book represents the Indian narrative over Pakistan rather being a neutral piece of information.

The GHQ is taking it as a potential case of violation of ‘Military Code of Conduct’, which it says is applicable to all serving and retired military personnel. Section 55 of the Military Law, which relates to “conduct unbecoming of an officer” is considered to have a very wide scope.

Pakistan Observer got the copy of official announcement made by the ministry of interior.