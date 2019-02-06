Ministry of Commerce urged to restore cancelled trade bodies till due diligence

Karachi

The Businessmen Panel (BMP) for the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry have urged the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) to restore the 27 cancelled trade bodies till due diligence whose licenses were cancelled earlier by the Directorate General of Trade Organization (DGTO), so that these trade bodies may work for their community which is much needed in the uplift of the country economy.

Chairman BMP, Mian Anjum Nisar said on Tuesday that the regulator trade organization have cancelled various trade associations and chambers of commerce including women chambers under section VII of the Trade Organization Act 2013 which we termed as unjustified.

On one show cause notice you cannot cancelled the trade bodies, the panel believes that due course of law shall prevail, he said adding that the DGTO office must give them legitimate time to overcome the deficiencies which was raised on the cancelled trade bodies.—INP

