Ministry must ensure timely, accurate calculation of statistics: NA committee

ISLAMABAD : The National Assembly Standing Committee on Statistics has reiterated that the Ministry must ensure timely and accurate calculation of statistics.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Statistics was held Tuesday under the chairmanship of Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, MNA.

The meeting started with the recitation from the Holy Quran. Then, the Committee decided to proceed with the agenda.

The Committee confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting held on Jan 25, 2018.

The Federal Secretary, Ministry of Statistics, Ms Rukhsana Yasmeen briefed the Standing Committee regarding the working, subjects, scope and future plans of the Ministry.

The Chairman Standing Committee upheld that preparation and maintenance of statistical figures should be considered as a priority in national interest.

It was also agreed that the statistical figures are very essential to determine the quality in every walk of life and then subsequent planning supply and demand of the available resources for the population of a country.

Therefore, it was recommended that steps may be taken to ensure transparent and accurate collection of statistical data from time to time and then conduct of census from every five to ten years.

The efforts made by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics in collecting and updating the data on monthly basis were also appreciated by the Members of the Standing Committee.

The meeting was attended by the MNA/Members Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharral, Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam, Mr. Lal Chand Malhi, Mr. Aqib Ullah Khan, S.A. Iqbal Qadri, MNA and senior officers from the Ministry of Statistics and Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Orignally published by INP