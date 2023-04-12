Ministry issues heatwave guidelines to provinces

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination has issued heatwave guidelines to the provinces and relevant stakeholders to cope with the imminent threat of extreme temperature rise in the Summers and prevent any serious losses.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister said that the Ministry had issued necessary standard operating procedures (SOPs) to provinces regarding arrangements for possible heat waves in the summer season. Senator Rehman underlined that every year heat waves cost losses of lives, agriculture and the economy along with other damages.

She added that in order to avoid these losses, along with the administration, the citizens also had to take precautionary measures and preemptive arrangements. These administrative SOPs regarding heatwaves were formulated by the Ministry of Climate Change Task Force, whereas all provinces.—INP