Ministry gets vacated 500 houses from illegal occupants

The Ministry of Housing and Works has got vacated as many as 500 government houses from illegal or un-authorized occupants during the last two and a half years. The concerned authority is actively pursuing eviction of illegal occupants from government accommodations in coordination with the local administration, sources in the Ministry told APP.

They said that 135 government accommodations which had been illegally occupied by trespassers included 60 in the federal capital while around 70 in Karachi.

The sources said many officers in grades 16 to 18 were living in government accommodations below their entitlement and were not being allotted accommodations according to their entitlement so far.

They said that rent and other charges on account of government accommodations were being deducted from salaries of the said officers as per their grades and not according to the accommodations they were living.

The rent had been deducted as per Rule 25 of Accommodation Allocation Rules, 2002, they added.

To a question, they said an amount of Rs 253.9 million had been collected through deduction of five percent rent charges from the salaries of government employees living in government accommodations during the year 2015-16. An amount of Rs 131.9 million had been collected in this regard during 2014-15 while Rs 212.7 million had been collected in 2013-14, the sources added.—APP

