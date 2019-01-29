Ministry drafts bill through amendments in Pakistan Penal Code

To declare ‘enforced disappearance’ a criminal offence

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said the Ministry of Human Rights Monday drafted a bill through amendments in Pakistan Penal Code to declare ‘enforced disappearances’ a criminal offense. Addressing to the seminar here she said the draft of the bill has been drafted in consultation with all stakeholders and was sent to the Law Ministry. Dr Mazari said that we are committed to ensure the rule of law and protection of fundamental rights of our citizens guaranteed in our constitution.

She said the ministry of Human Rights has constituted a Committee comprising minister for Interior, Law & Justice and Human Rights to look into the procedural delays and flaws in the existing system of pardon and mercy petitions.

In this regard, we have prepared reforms and summary has been forwarded to the Cabinet for consideration of proposals to shorten the procedure of mercy petition. She was addressing the audience comprising students of Sindh Madrasatul Islam University (SMIU) in Islamabad. Besides Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor, SMIU and faculty members of the university were also present on the occasion. She showed her grave concerns on the worst human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to come forward and raise their voice to stop the human rights violation in IOK.

“Why the world was silent on the massive abuse of humanitarian laws and violations of human rights in IOK by Indian occupational forces, she questioned. She said “we need to highlight the worst human rights violations, systematic brutalities against women, crimes against humanity and abuse of humanitarian laws by Indian forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir at global level”.

The previous governments have failed to highlight the issue of worst Human rights abuses in IOK, she added. Mazari said that the Citizenship Act of 1951 grants citizenship status to everyone who is born in Pakistan adding that those born in Pakistan are Pakistani nationals.

