Rawalpindi

Home Ministry Punjab has directed District Coordination Officer (DCO) Rawalpindi, Talat Mehmood Gondal to play a proactive role in discouraging tobacco use.

Whereas, the ministry notified that the head of the government intuitions must ensure strict compliance with existing tobacco control laws.

It may be mentioned here that a notification has already been issued of “Health Ordinance 2002” to discourage the growing usage of tobacco.—APP