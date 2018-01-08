IT Ministry begins DigiSkills program

Islamabad

Ministry of Information Technology (MoIT) has started the most important implementation phase of a large scale National Digital Skills (DigiSkills) Training Programme, introduced to equip the youth with modern skills to earn a decent living.The basic idea behind this Programme is to train one (1) million people across the country over a period of around two years. Official sources on Sunday said the MoIT through its organization Ignite (previously known as ICT R&D Fund) has already started receiving proposals to perform a Digital Skills Training Programme for the youth of society and for other eager learners.

The sources said the Programme is aimed at equipping our youth, freelancers, students, professionals, etc. with knowledge, skills, tools & techniques necessary to seize opportunities available internationally in online jobs market places and also locally. The other aim is to make a workforce that is motivated by fourth industrial revolution in future. The sources said due to limited employment opportunities, it is essential for upcoming workforce to have necessary knowledge and abilities to grab such opportunities. This has been envisaged to be achieved through this national level programme to train target audiences in freelancing and other specialized skills. Highlighting the importance of streamlining career choices for young Pakistanis who have potential to be the best in the world, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunications, Anusha Rehman had said the Ministry is in process of developing a portal through Ignite that cannot only teach about the latest technical advancements but also act as a market place. —APP