Ministry asked to put US Attache name on ECL

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

A letter has been written by the capital police to the interior minister requesting it to put the name of US air and defense attaché Colonel Joseph Emanuel on the Exit Control List after he hit and killed a motor-cyclist and injured his pillion passenger here on Saturday. The police stated in the letter that they have received information from reliable sources that Emanuel would leave the country soon.

Since inves-tigation into the accident involving the US defence attaché in Islamabad was under way, the police did not want him to leave Pakistan.

In a statement issued earlier, Islamabad police said they could not arrest Emanuel as the Vienna convention provided him immunity. A case has been filed against the US defence attaché after a vehicle he was driving ran a red light and hit a mo-torbike, killing a young man and injuring another in Islamabad.

According to Article 29 of Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961, the person of a dip-lomatic agent shall be inviolable. “He shall not be liable to any form of arrest or detention. The receiv-ing state shall treat him with due respect and shall take all appropriate steps to prevent any attack on his person, freedom or dignity.”

Nevertheless, police said, investigation was under way into the incident as case under section 279 and 320 were filed at Kohsar police station against the defence attaché.

The authorities added they were in contact with the accident victim, Atiq Baig’s, family and would provide them with justice at all costs.

The accident occurred on April 7 near Daman-e-Koh Chowk in the federal capital, killing Baig and injuring his cousin Raheel Ahmed. The police offi-cials said when they reached the site the person in the car introduced himself as Colonel Joseph Emanuel and showed them his official card. Follow-ing the incident, officials said they took Emanuel and his car was to the police station. After initial probe, Emanuel was handed over to the embassy officials who were also present at the police station.