Ministry arranges 72 seminars to promote HR values

Islamabad

Ministry of Human Rights has arranged 72 seminars for human rights education, sensitization and awareness raising in various universities and institutions during last two years.

The basic objective of the campaign was promotion of human rights values for creating a culture of tolerance and respect. Official sources on Tuesday said the campaign’s target was general public, civil society, researchers, academia, students, government functionaries and different segments of society and other activities undertaken included three-day campaign on Pakistan Radio Network, PTV and ATV for awareness raising among general masses.

The sources said six-day public awareness campaign has also been launched on print media through publishing half page/quarter page advertisements. Moreover, Information, Education and Communication (IEC) Material on human rights issues has been developed as a part of public awareness programme. The sources said the government was committed to ensuring Human Rights of all citizens by adopting all possible measures to ensure protection and promotion of such rights i.e. rights of women, persons with disabilities and minorities, etc.

The Ministry regularly takes up all Human Rights violation cases with concerned authorities for their redressal. Regarding other steps taken by the government for protection of Human Rights in the country, the sources said Action Plan for Human Rights, approved by the Prime Minister, was being implemented to further improve human rights situation in the country through legal, policy & institutional reforms. A National Task Force (NTF) to monitor implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights has been notified under chair of Federal Minister for Human Rights.—APP