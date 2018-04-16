Ministries to get space in new Secretariat Block soon

A ministerial committee is considering a new proposal for allotment of building to ministries in new Secretariat which would be expected to finalize soon. “The new Secretariat Building at Constitution Avenue is still vacant due to non-allotment to ministries,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

The civil work of internal and external sections of the building has been completed, the official informed.

He said all major electrical works had also been completed, besides that 14 lifts had been installed. “The lifts are in testing stage”, he added.

The concerned departments have also provided water and electricity connection to the new building however, gas connections are in progress and hopefully completed soon.

To a question, he said the Estate Office was having 17497 government owned accommodations in Federal Capital whereas 22709 employees are on the waiting list to get Government accommodation.

“6807 federal government employees have applied for allotment of accommodation since June, 2013 but still in waiting list,” the official added.—APP

