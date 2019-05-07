Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Cabinet on Tuesday decided to abolish all the ministries and divisions budgetary allocations meant for entertainment and gifts with an aim to ensure judicious utilization of public money for welfare of the common man.

“There were some provisions in ministries and divisions, under which funds were allocated for ‘chai and pani’ (tea and water). The cabinet has formally abolished these provisions today. So now there will be no entertainment and gift funds there,” Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said while briefing media on the Federal Cabinet meeting.

She said the cabinet also decided to end the culture of additional charge in all the ministries and divisions within next three months as such posts would be filled properly. No summary for approval of additional charge would be presented in the cabinet in future, she added.

The SAPM said the cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, deliberated on 16 agenda items and most important among them was ensuring improved supply of electricity to consumers during the holy month of Ramazan especially at Sehr and Iftar hours.

She said the cabinet ratified the decisions of previous meeting of Economic Coordination Committee.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the cabinet was briefed by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood regarding initiatives to bring 30,000 Madaris into national mainstream.