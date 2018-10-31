Minister’s protocol vehicle crushes biker to death

Our Correspondent

Sehwan

Protocol vehicle of Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources (L&HR) Ghulam Murtaza Baloch crushes to death a motorcyclist here on Tuesday.

Police said that the accident took place at on Indus Highway in Sehwan a vehicle included in protocol of Provincial Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch hit a motorcyclist and he fell down.

Another vehicle included in the squad coming from behind crushed the bike rider to death. The Rescue personnel rushed the biker to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

