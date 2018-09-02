Ministers open ‘Engineering & machinery trade fair’

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal and Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas on Saturday inaugurated an international exhibition on ‘Engineering & Machinery Trade Fair, Food Technology and Hilal Food-2018’.

As many as 300 stalls have been set up at the 3-day international exhibition, whereas businessmen from 11 countries have set up their stalls. The ministers inspected various stalls after the inaugural ceremony.

While talking to the media, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that such exhibitions would help promote local industry and enhance exports. “I congratulate the organizers of the exhibition,” he aded.

The provincial minister said that immediate steps are being taken for promotion of small industries and soon a coordinated strategy would be evolved for promotion of small and big industries.

He said that national economy would be strengthened through promotion of industrial and investment process, as vocational education is very important. The minister said that a strategy would soon be announced for provision of loans to the youth on soft terms and special attention would be paid for preparation of trained human force according to the need of the market.

He said that without provision of facilities to investors, revamping tax system and reducing the cost of inputs, exports could not be increased. For the purpose, all necessary steps would be taken to provide facilities to local and foreign investors, he said adding that the 100-day plan would be fully implemented.

Provincial Minister for School Education Murad Raas said that such exhibitions were helpful in promotion of tourism. He said the government should provide all opportunities to foreign investors.

He said that School Education Department is providing technical education to students in government schools. He said that national economy would the strengthened with the promotion of technical education. Besides local investors, businessmen from Italy, Switzerland, Germany, USA, UK, Iran and other countries are participating in the exhibition.

