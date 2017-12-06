Ministers, legislators withdraw millions from exchequer as medical claims, reveals RTI

Jammu

The J&K government claims to have state of the art health facilities and also bagged “State of States Award” in Health sector by a Private TV Group but political bigwigs including incumbent and former ministers and legislators have withdrawn millions of rupees from state exchequer as medical reimbursement of treatment in private hospitals.

Surprisingly even for minor health problems like dental issues, fatty liver, diabetes and hearing aid these legislators preferred private healthcare institutions outside the state like Ganga Ram, Apollo, Batra and others instead of availing the treatment in the State, thereby causing loss to state exchequer.

These revelations have been made through a Right to Information application filed by convener Sangarsh RTI Movement, Balvinder Singh.

The RTI reveals that a legislator, who has also remained finance minister in the state, claimed medical bills 80 times ranging from Rs. 1000 to 58000. He withdrew a total amount of Rs 7, 90,927 from state treasury.—Agencies