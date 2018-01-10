Ministers laud PARC for developing Ispaghol processing unit

Staff Reporter

Hasilpur

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Bosan and Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada have hailed scientists of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) for developing Ispaghol processing machine, saying it would help improve earnings of the poor people of Thar and Cholistan deserts.

The ministers expressed these views while addressing a ceremony at Hasilpur Grain Market, held for inaugurating Ispaghol processing plant on Monday.

Both the ministers also witnessed the working of the three-stage plant and appreciated its working after PARC scientists informed them that it has the capacity to process 400-kilogram of Ispaghol per hour. Bosan said that Ispaghol, a medicinal plant, is grown on 3,000 acre area in Cholistan and Thar deserts. However, farmers were not getting proper price of their production. He said that availability of local processing facility would enhance importance of local Ispaghol production that would benefit both farmers and traders, who would be able to market Ispaghol for good profit. He said that there would a time soon when Pakistan would be exporting Ispaghol.