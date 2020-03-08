Ministers inaugurate various projects in PP151

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hamaad Azhar and Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal visited provincial constituency 151 and inaugurated various development projects being launched.

Mian Aslam Iqbal while addressing public gathering said that PTI government believes in rendering public service. We do not make hollow slogans but believe in undertaking practical measures and those welfare measures being taken by Usman Buzdar government bear testimony to this proof which it took during past 18 months tenure, he added. PML-N despite ruling Punjab for years could not undertake such positive steps which PTI government initiated in a short period of time. Sharif family lives in Pakistan only if given power and if it is lost then they proceed to London.

PTI government had to take difficult decisions owing to ruined economy which it inherited from the previous regimes.

Positive results are surfacing on account of taking such difficult and adverse decisions. Reduction in fiscal deficit and enhancement in exports are due to taking timely decisions and adopting right economic policies by PTI government, concluded Aslam Iqbal.

Federal Minister Hamaad Azhar on this occasion said that it is first and foremost priority of PTI government to resolve problems of masses and providing them best ever facilities. In order to attain this objective all possible resources are being utilized to the maximum.