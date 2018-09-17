Ministers deputed to monitor security arrangements

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has deputed provincial ministers, advisors and special assistants to monitor the security arrangements during hold month of Muharram.

They would inspect arrangements made for maintenance of law and order in their respective districts on 8th to 10th Muharram and implementation of the security plan would be ensured in collaboration with the administration concerned and the police.

While issuing directions to the cabinet subcommittee on law and order, the chief minister said that provincial ministers should ensure strict monitoring of security plan in their districts. The citizens should also remain fully vigilant to fail nefarious designs of the enemy, he added.

However, a notification had also been issued with regard to deputing of ministers, advisors and special assistants in different districts to monitor security arrangements.

According to the notification, provincial ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Aslam Iqbal would monitor security in Lahore. Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed has been assigned Sheikhupura, Chaudhry Zaheerud Din Faisalabad and Malik Anwar deputed in Attock.

Similarly, Muhammad Sibtain Khan would monitor the security in Mianwali, Sardar Hussnain Bahadur Drashak Rajanpur District and Murad Raas was assigned Okara.—APP

