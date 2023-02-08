Minister warns strict action against petrol hoarders as Punjab face fuel shortage

State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik has warned of stringent action for those creating an artificial crisis of petrol in Punjab, home to the country’s half population.

In a press conference, the PML-N leader rejected the petrol shortage in the country, claiming that the country currently holds fuel enough to cover around three weeks.

After his clarification, OGRA sought action against warehouses illegally storing petroleum products in the region. The oil regulator called for immediate action against the mafia behind the abhorrent group, sharing the list of illegal petrol, and diesel storage.

The government representatives come into action as people in Lahore and other cities in Punjab are struggling to get basic commodity.

Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Shakargarh, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, and Gojra were among the worst affected cities, while people from other cities also took to social media to share their ordeal.

Last month, the federal government raised the fuel price by Rs35 per liter in wake of the historic devaluation of the rupee against the USD, while reports also hint at a further increase of POL as the government is set to impose new taxes amid ongoing talks with IMF.