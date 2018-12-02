Minister warns of strict action against power pilferers

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Federal Minister for Power, Omar Ayub Saturday explicitly warned that those who are involved in power theft would be dealt indiscriminately as the debt incurred by electricity pilferage has overburdened economy of the country.

Addressing a press briefing at Chief Minister House here, he said that there would be a zero tolerance policy for power pilferers and those who have acquired electricity through ‘Kumdas’ (illegal electricity connection) would be dealt with iron hands and indiscriminately.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmud Khan, Provincial Information Minister, Shoukat Yousafazi and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Power Minister said that circular debt under electricity losses have been reached to an alarming figure of 1300 billion that is a matter of grave concern owing to its perils on country’s economy. He informed that monthly losses of PESCO have been reached to Rs. 4 billion adding among the losses 3.7 billion rupees were from Bannu region and certain areas of Mardan and Peshawar valley.

He said that consumers that are regularly paying their electricity bills are affected by forced load shedding due to line losses and electricity theft.

He said that we have been directed by Prime Minister, Imran Khan to devise a comprehensive plan and a result oriented strategy to resolve the issue aiming facilitation of regular bill payers and poor. He said that it was observed that some officials of electricity departments are acting in collusion with power thieves to install Kundas.

He said that they would be taken to task for their misdeeds. Omar Ayub said that 8000 FIRs have been lodged against power pilferers in Punjab while officials of power distribution companies there have been served charge sheets. He also urged people to remove their illegal electricity connection and pay electricity bills through regular meter adding a audit team has been formed to look into complaints of consumers and after analyzing veracity of grievances they would be provided instalment facility. Federal Minister informed media that people would get relief by curbing Kunda culture while duration of forced load shedding would be gradually decreased in areas that would show increased revenue generation and decrease line losses.

He said that 3000 kilometer Aerial Bundled Cables would be install in KP to end the illegal practice of Kunda Culture besides making investments to improve working of power distribution and metering system.

