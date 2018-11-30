Minister warns of crack down against illegal transport stands

Rawalpindi

Punjab Minister for Transport, Jehanzeb Khan Kitchi, visited general bus stand Pirwadahi here late Thursday night and examined the implementation of SOP”s chalked out by provincial government to ensure fool proof security measures, cleanliness and proper facilitation for travelers.

The Minister expressed his displeasure over the unhygienic conditions and inadequate sanitary arrangements at bus stand and directed the concerned officers to look into the matter seriously and adopt every possible step for strictly implementation of SOP framed to ensure proper facilities for transporters as well as passengers and travellers.

He said that under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial government is providing shelter to shelterless people and similar facilities were being provided at general bus stand. Kitchi warned that crack down will be carried out against all illegal transport stands in the province and encroachments would be removed by taking action against land grabbers.

During his visit, the Minister also inquired the passengers as well as transporters about the facilities provided at general bus stand. He said that concerned departments had been asked to take action against overcharging, over loading and violation of traffic rules.

The Minister said that public transport would be maintained properly and their fitness certificates would also be obtained after thorough examination to ensure safety of passengers. He also listened to the problems of transporters and ensured that steps would be taken to resolve their grievances. Secretary RTA Khalid Yameen Satti and other concerned officers were accompanied the Minister on this occasion.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp