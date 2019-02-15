Minister wants best health facilities to leishmaniasis patients

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Provincial Minister for Health, Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan on Friday issued directives to all concerned District Health Officers and health officials for strict monitoring of health aid being provided to the victims of cutaneous leishmaniasis.

According to spokesperson of Health Department, so far 23000 cases of leishmaniasis were reported throughout the province including tribal districts where round about 20000 cases had been reported so far.

He said, health minister has directed the concerned DHOs, MS and other health officers to ensure that every patient of leishminiasis was treated with best health facilities.

Leishmania treatment centers had been set up where patients were being treated under the guidelines of WHO in affected districts, he added.

Health teams and Lady Health Workers were also creating awareness in affected areas to sensitize the people to adopt precautionary measures, so as they may not suffer from the disease. Beside this, local authorities were also conducing fogging and providing bed nets in affected areas.

The spokesperson said that health minister Dr. Hisham and Secretary Health Dr. Farooq Jameel were personally reviewing the health aid being provided to the victims of leishmeniasis.

