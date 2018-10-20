Minister vows to promote higher education in real sense

Staff Reporter

Minister Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz held a press conference in Lahore about the education policy and 100 days plan said that “realizing the importance of higher education as a contributory factor towards the socio-economic development of the country, PTI government in Punjab immediately set to task of identifying the deficiencies and constraints of the sector which have not produced satisfactory outcomes despite the efforts and claims of the previous governments.

Our finding so far have led us to believe that there are still issues of access, quality, governance, curriculum and standardization which prevail in the higher education sector of the Punjab, he said.

Taking these issues as challenge, the Higher Education Department of Punjab, under the Prime Minister’s 100 days Plan shall be ready to mid November 2018, to present blueprint of our strategic short term, medium term, and long term commitments with the objective to transform the higher education sector of the province.

While talking about the Higher Education Department he said that since 2008 this department had been run in random fashion through sporadic policy interjections in the absence of a well thought out policy document which could have provided a direction for the future. We had started consultations and the debate with all the stakeholders in order to formulate a holistic document of higher education policy for Punjab. We would reveal the key areas of our focus in the blueprint of the PM’s 100 Days Plan.

He further added that we had decided to provide a world class university in each of nine division of the province. In this regard, we would upscale any existing universities in a Division and also establish three new universities in the province over the next five years, one each in Northern, Central and the southern Punjab. All the Higher Educational Institutions or colleges in a particular division would be affiliated with their respective particular Divisional University which shall lead to better oversight and handholding of these colleges by their university. We would also establish three model colleges in the province which shall serve as benchmarks for all the affiliated colleges. We were planning to create a partnership and establish linkages with international universities and researcher in order to meet the international benchmarks of research quality and faculty development. For this purpose, we would establish a higher education management and research training center in Lahore.

We also planned to launch a pilot project to conduct an international level assessment test in order to bring uniform evaluation of our college and universities graduates. We wanted to gradually shift to relative grading system and abolish absolute marking system with the objective to make the evaluation system more equitable. He announced to start a sports league among all the public and private universities of the Punjab.

While talking about tourism he said that a draft regarding tourism policy had been formulated, we were going to introduce tourism policy in Punjab first time in history. Our mission was to make tourism engine of economic growth, build State of the Art infrastructure though Public Private Partnership and to organize various sectors of tourism industry. We were planning to establish new tourism destination in the province including Kotli Sattian, Chakwal, Koh Suleman, Cholistan Desert, Bahawalpur, Attock and Kala Bagh. We were going to organize different festivals relating to Agri-tourism like Orange festival in Kot Momin, Guava festival in Sharaqpur.

