Minister vows to address industry related issues

Provincial Minister Industries, Commerce & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday the Punjab government had fully aware of its responsibilities and would utilize all resources to address the problems faced by the industry.

He stated this during a briefing about the industries department in industries secretariat.

Secretary Industries Sayyed Jawed Iqbal Bukhari briefed about industries department.

He told the minister that to promote the growth of Industry, Commerce and Investment and sustained development in Punjab through a business friendly environment was the top agenda of industries department.

He said, vision of industries department was to provide modern industrial infrastructure services, skilled workforce, access to capital, investment facilitation, promotion of local arts & crafts, research and development, and effective coordination with stakeholder.

Jawed Iqbal said, facilitation of foreign business delegations and investment, land acquisition for industries and industrial estates, regulation of Industrial location policy and regulation of companies and firms also important factors of Industries department.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal appreciated the role of industries department to make industrial estates throughout the province.—APP

