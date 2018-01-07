Minister vows to safeguard interest of farmers

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Minister Food Punjab Bilal Yaseen has said that satisfaction of peasant community is our asset, all sugarcane cultivators of Punjab are being served without any discrimination. He was talking to sugarcane growers while visiting Hunza Sugar mills Chak Jhumra, Faisalabad.

“Sugar mills are bound to procure sugarcane on official rates and issue of CPRs, action being taken against illegal weighing scales” he said. The Minister Food directed district administration to discourage overloading on tractor trolleys to facilitate general masses. “It is obligation of sugarcane growers to display reflectors on rear of loaded trolleys during foggy weather and in the nights to avoid any road mishaps” he further directed.

The concerned Assistant Commissioner told the minister that positive result of crackdown against illegal weighing scales can be visibly seen.

Bilal Yaseen said that on directions by the Chief Minister provincial ministers and concerned officers are paying visits to districts and “protection of interests of sugarcane growers shall be continued till the end of crushing season”. He also admired role of Sugar Mills Association for implementation of government policy.