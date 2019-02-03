Minister visits Sunday markets

In a bid to ensure provision of quality food, Punjab Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry and Director General Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Captain (R) Muhammad Usman on Sunday made surprise visits together to Sunday markets in Lahore and inspected food commodities.

They conducted checking of Sunday markets of Model Bazaar, Township, and Mian Plaza, Johar Town. Stalls of fruits, vegetables, chicken, fish and spices were also inspected. While, 12 flawed items were seized during checking of milk and spices. Stale and substandard fish at a stall was confiscated and the stall owner was fined Rs20,000. Food points of the markets were given final warning against their flawed arrangements. —INP

