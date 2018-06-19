Minister visits SOS village

Staff Reporter

Caretaker Minister for Information Punjab Ahmed Waqas Riaz has said that orphan children are collective responsibility of society by providing them good education and training.

He was talking while distributing Eid gifts among children living in SOS village, a shelter for orphan kids, here on Eidul Fitr.

Accompanied by his wife, the minister extended Eid greetings to the children and also distributed “Eidee” from his own pocket. He informally mixed up with the children and drank juice on request of the children.

“I am very happy to visit here and celebrate Eid with toddlers. No doubt SOS village is a noble educational institution and exemplary shelter for the orphan”, said Ahmed Waqas.