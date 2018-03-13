Minister visits Science exhibition

Sindh Minister for Information and Transport, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Sindh Government was trying to improve over all education system right from primary to university level.

Performance improvement of Educational Boards is also needed to improve the quality of education, this he said while talking to media during visit to a Science exhibition at government girls degree college here on Monday. “I know there are a lot of problems in education system working in public sector but Sindh government is taking drastic measures to improve the system”, he remarked. He said that the CM Sindh had already declared emergency in education sector with the objective to improve performance of schools, colleges and universities operating in public sector along with developing communication skills of teaching staff.

