Minister visits LCCI, seeks cooperation for economic revival

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal today visited Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and met the executive body of the Chamber. President Lahore Chamber Almass Haider, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasar and industrialists were also present on the occasion. Industrialists and traders apprised the Minister of problems regarding heavy bills of water and issues regarding electricity, gas facing by the industry. Provincial Minister assured the industrialists of solving their genuine problems on priority basis, while talking on this occasion, provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that industrialists and traders has important role in strengthening national economy and it is our responsibility to solve their problems. He said inspector less regime is being introduced due to which no inspector will disturb the industrialists. He said that third party system is also being introduced for the checking of boilers in the industry. He said rate list of essentials items will be issued on social media so that people can people may be fully aware of the prices of essential items on daily basis.

Share on: WhatsApp